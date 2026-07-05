CLARK — On Thursday evening, April 23, Arthur L. Johnson High School welcomed 23 new inductees into the school’s Science National Honor Society in a candle-lighting ceremony. Students must meet very stringent requirements to be eligible for the chapter of SNHS, some of which include academic excellence, volunteerism, community service and great character. The ceremony also honored its SNHS council members, as well as the outgoing seniors.

Science National Honor Society Advisor Bernadette Jacobi said, “I am beyond proud of the program we have built in ALJ’s Chapter of the Science National Honor Society. The group of students that I have had the honor of working alongside with this year have been full of enthusiasm, incredible ideas and such a love for science and our community. Their main goal has been all about giving back and they have achieved that in leaps and bounds. It has been an incredibly productive year and I look forward to the excitement and innovation that our new inductees will bring to our chapter.”

The following students have met the academic requirements to earn induction into

ALJ’s chapter of the Science National Honor Society: Sean Ahearn, Luke Ashley, Marina Ayad, Gabriel Bellamo, Chris Brand, Mateo Correira, Daniel Guzman, Giuliana Hamm, Isabella Hernandez, Vincent Lettini, Gianna Lopez-Calleja, Abigail Machado, Collin Maloney, Isabella Matos, Julia Monzon, Olivia O’Callahan, Kyle Oliveira, Juliet Spond, Grant Stisi, Ryan Triola, Sean Volmut, Sophia Xidias and Gabriel Wood.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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