July 5, 2026

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Kean University celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony Kean University celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony

Kean University celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony

July 1, 2026 0
Clark superintendent is awarded a doctorate from Columbia University UCL-CLK-grande awarded-C

Clark superintendent is awarded a doctorate from Columbia University

July 1, 2026 8
Home Improvement Program available to assist income-qualified Roselle Park homeowners

Home Improvement Program available to assist income-qualified Roselle Park homeowners

July 1, 2026 15
Carl H. Kumpf National Junior Honor Society inducts 14 new members UCL-CLK-jr hnr society-C

Carl H. Kumpf National Junior Honor Society inducts 14 new members

July 1, 2026 23

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Kean University celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony
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Kean University celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony

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ALJ High School hosts signing day

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SDAR commemorates Revolutionary War marked and unmarked graves

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LOCAL SPORTS

ALJ High School hosts signing day 1

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 31
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 2

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 62
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 105
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 4

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 128