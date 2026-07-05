CLARK — The Clark Public School District and Board of Education have announced that Superintendent Edward Grande was awarded his doctorate degree in educational leadership from Teachers College of Columbia University. While this honor “caps” a personal educational journey for him, it is also indicative of the value he finds in education, a value that he upholds as the chief school administrator.

Grande, an alumnus of the Clark Public School District, has dedicated his professional work to advancing the critical skills public education can offer Clark and Garwood students. As a math teacher, he taught a full spectrum of courses, from Foundations 1 to AP Calculus BC. Meeting the academic needs of his students, he was known to be flexible with his instruction, pacing his course and lessons to meet students at their level. Becoming the K-12 supervisor of mathematics, world languages, science, business and technology, his support of students continued by supporting teachers. Culminating in posts of director of curriculum and instruction, and assistant superintendent, Grande has gained experience that is valuable and pertinent to his current tenure as superintendent, a role he has had for 12 years.

Listening to his community, using data to inform decisions and being present at so many district events are the hallmarks of his leadership. As such, this achievement is celebrated by many. “Earning his doctorate is a testament to Ed’s dedication, leadership and commitment to excellence – both professionally and personally. As an outstanding superintendent of the Clark Public School District and a respected member of the community, this achievement reflects the lasting impact he will continue to have on the students, staff, and families he serves,” said Board of Education President Steven Donkersloot.

Additionally, board member Lorraine J. Aklonis said, “Being on the Board of Education for over 30 years, I’ve known Dr. Edward Grande since he was a teacher. Moving up through ‘the ranks,’ he grew into an accomplished Superintendent who leads the Clark schools with commitment, knowledge, and integrity, and we are so fortunate to have him. Dr. Grande has earned the admiration and respect of our community, staff and parents, as well as having the confidence and support of the Board of Education. By attaining his doctoral degree, it elevates Dr. Grande to a new level of ‘inspiring greatness!’”

The impact Grande has is not just limited to those in prekindergarten through grade 12 in the district. In the words of his thesis sponsor, Ellie Drago-Severson, professor of education leadership and adult learning and leadership at Columbia University, “It has been my great honor to accompany Dr. Ed Grande on his doctoral journey! Dr. Grande is not only a magnanimous leader, but he also is a compassionate and thoughtful one whose perseverance and dedication to making the world a better place each day continue to inspire me. Dr. Grande’s groundbreaking research on block scheduling is needed and will help school and district leaders across the nation. I thank Dr. Grande for dedicating himself to this research, for all he has taught me – and for the gift of light he gives to all who are fortunate to know him. Congratulations on this banner accomplishment, Dr. Grande!”

Grande’s dissertation, a quantitative study, “Teachers’ Perceptions of Block Scheduling: A Survey Study of Teachers from Two New Jersey High Schools,” was successfully defended Friday, April 17, and his doctorate was conferred by Teachers College, Columbia University, on Monday, May 18.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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