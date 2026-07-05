ROSELLE PARK — The borough of Roselle Park’s Home Improvement Program (HIP) assists income-qualified homeowners by providing up to $25,000 for home repairs in conformity with the New Jersey Rehabilitation Subcode (N.J.A.C. 5:23-6). This program is funded through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and serves as a vital part of the borough’s affordable housing plan.

The program is available for both owner- and renter-occupied housing units. To qualify, occupants must meet the regional income limits, which were recently updated by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency. Eligible properties must be used strictly as a primary residency, and units must be substandard or in need of major infrastructure repair.

Funding is structured as a no interest, 10-year forgivable loan with no monthly payments. The loan is entirely forgiven after 10 years if the owner complies with program guidelines by maintaining title, insurance, and primary residency. Eligible uses of funding include, but are not limited to, heating and electrical systems, plumbing system components, roof replacement and repair, weatherization, and foundation and structural repair.

“This is a great program that helps keep Roselle Park attractive and livable,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “It provides residents with the critical support needed to complete essential home repairs without having to sacrifice other necessary expenses. Every resident deserves access to safe, affordable housing.”

The borough’s administrative agent, Community Grants, Planning & Housing LLC (CGP&H) manages and administers the program on behalf of the borough. Applicants are processed on a strict first-come, first-served basis until funding limits are reached. Interested applicants can find more information on the borough website, the Roselle Park HIP Portal or contact CGP&H directly at hip@cgph.net or 609-664-2769, ext. 9.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry