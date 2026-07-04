July 4, 2026

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ALJ High School hosts signing day

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 22
SDAR commemorates Revolutionary War marked and unmarked graves UCL-SPR-color guard-C

SDAR commemorates Revolutionary War marked and unmarked graves

July 1, 2026 25
Lawsuit filed seeking accountability for unauthorized clearing of protected parkland

Lawsuit filed seeking accountability for unauthorized clearing of protected parkland

July 1, 2026 29
Historic Bike Tour And Brunch for America’s 250th Anniversary is announced

Historic Bike Tour And Brunch for America’s 250th Anniversary is announced

July 1, 2026 33

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ALJ High School hosts signing day

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Cranford students collaborate on quilts celebrating America’s 250th anniversary

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Arthur L. Johnson High School hosts Commencement Ceremony 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

ALJ High School hosts signing day 1

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 22
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 2

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 56
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 101
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 4

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 123