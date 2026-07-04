CLARK — The Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society recently had its annual induction ceremony on Thursday, May 14. Fourteen new members were inducted into the chapter.

Principal Amanda Clarke and NJHS advisor Suzanne Hamilton provided opening remarks. NJHS representatives Ciro Cutrona, Gretchen Kihm, Juliana Triolo, Kaja Hajduk and Jake Gerstner relayed the cardinal principles of honor society: scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. Each inductee had an opportunity to thank the important people in their lives by presenting a flower to an inspirational person in their lives. They then were given the NJHS Pledge administered by Clarke. The night concluded with a speech by current NJHS President Ciro Cutrona, who explained what NJHS meant to him. He encouraged students to work hard and learn from mistakes on the road to success.

In addition to achieving a cumulative, weighted average of 4.25 students also had to demonstrate strong examples of leadership, service, character and citizenship. New inductees were awarded membership medals, which they will wear when they graduate eighth grade.

Hamilton said, “It’s such an honor to mentor these students as they find positive ways to impact our community. I look forward to seeing what this new group of inducted students will achieve.”

Seventh grade

Gigi Cannici

Lulu Cannici

Christopher Catarino

Gianni Gallo

Abigail Lacey

Trang Le

Colton Loeffler

Greyson Mattinson

Frank Saluccio

Ashley Scaduto

Preston Webb

Eighth grade

Leon Li

Olivia Ricigliano

Justin Syntscha

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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