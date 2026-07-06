UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Moody’s Ratings has affirmed Union County’s prestigious Aaa bond rating, the highest possible rating awarded by the agency.

The rating was issued in connection with the county’s 2026 bond issuance and reflects confidence in Union County’s strong financial management, stable fiscal outlook, conservative budgeting practices and strategic long-range planning. The Aaa designation is the highest rating awarded by Moody’s and signals exceptional creditworthiness and financial strength.

“Maintaining the highest possible bond rating is a reflection of the confidence that continues to be placed in Union County’s leadership and financial direction,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “As we continue investing in infrastructure, public services, parks, and community improvements, we remain committed to doing so responsibly and strategically. This rating demonstrates that Union County continues to prioritize smart, long-term investments that improve quality of life for our residents while protecting taxpayers.”

An Aaa bond rating allows the County to secure lower borrowing costs and more favorable financing terms, helping reduce long-term expenses for taxpayers while supporting critical capital projects and countywide improvements.

“This recognition speaks to the hard work happening across county government every day,” said Ed Oatman, Union County manager. “We take a very thoughtful and responsible approach when it comes to managing taxpayer dollars while continuing to invest in the services, programs, and improvements our residents count on. This achievement is also a credit to our Department of Finance, along with our financial advisors, auditors, departments and partners, whose professionalism and dedication help keep Union County on strong financial footing.”

Union County has continued to invest in infrastructure modernization, park improvements, public facilities, public safety initiatives, recreation programs and other essential county services while maintaining responsible financial reserves.

“Union County has maintained the highest possible Aaa bond rating from Moody’s for almost a decade. Aaa ratings are not achieved overnight,” said Bibi Taylor, director of Finance. “They are built through years of careful budgeting, strong oversight, responsible reserve management, and adherence to sound financial policies. Moody’s affirmation reflects the County’s continued commitment to fiscal discipline, accountability, and long-term financial planning.”

For more information about Union County government and services, visit www.ucnj.org.







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