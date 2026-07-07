UNION — For Sophia Melendez, the 2026 graduate student commencement speaker, earning her master’s degree in social work represents far more than the completion of a degree. As a first-generation college student pursuing a career in palliative and oncology care, this milestone reflects her family’s sacrifices, her commitment to service and her calling to help patients and families through some of life’s most difficult medical moments.

On Commencement Day, the occasion will become even more meaningful when her parents and loved ones, including grandparents traveling from Guatemala, watch her walk up to the podium and discover that she has been chosen to address her graduating class.

Accepting the role was about honoring her parents, who have sacrificed so much for her and made the journey possible. “As nervous and scared as I am to do this, I know what their reaction will be, seeing me up there, speaking to them as well,” Sophia said. “I’m doing it for my family.”

Melendez is the first in her family to graduate with a master’s degree. “They’re very excited about me graduating,” she said.

Melendez will graduate as part of Georgian Court University’s first MSW class, a distinction she describes as both exciting and momentous. Being among the first students to complete the program gave her a unique perspective, not only as a graduate student but as someone shaping the foundation for those who will follow.

“It’s very exciting to be the first,” Melendez said. “We went through the whole accreditation process with our professors. It felt like a partnership more than just being students.”

Melendez’s path to social work began with the desire to assist people in their time of need. That calling was shaped by the social workers she knew personally, including family members, friends and workers who helped her see the difference the profession can make.

Originally an occupational therapy major, she realized that she wanted to support people in another way, one that allowed her to address the medical challenges that affect people’s lives and be a guiding light for those facing them.

“I’ve seen the many different ways that people need to be helped, and that was my calling,” she described.

Melendez’s own work in healthcare and radiology has reinforced that path. At her job, she coordinates patient care, translates between English and Spanish, communicates with physicians and staff, and witnesses firsthand the uncertainty that can accompany medical testing and diagnoses.

“My job has helped me understand how emotional and overwhelming the medical process can be for patients and families,” Melendez said. “It has made me even more passionate about moving into a role where I can provide support after a difficult diagnosis and help people feel less alone.”

Melendez hopes to bring that compassion and advocacy to palliative and oncology care, supporting patients and families as they navigate serious illness, treatment and loss.

“I have many family members and friends who have had cancer and have cancer,” she said. “This is something that I can fully give myself to and feel the most fulfilled out of it. That’s also what inspired my interest in the field. There are a lot of people that I’m doing this for.”

Georgian Court helped confirm that she was on the right track. While taking SW670: Clinical Assessment and Diagnosis with Ingyu Moon, director of the MSW program and assistant professor of social work, Melendez was putting what she was learning into practice in her field internship on the dual diagnosis unit at Summit Oaks Hospital.

“This was one of the times where my class went hand in hand with what I was doing in real time, which was so fascinating to me,” she said. “It helped me in my assessment process.”

The structure of Georgian Court’s MSW program made it possible for Melendez to pursue her degree while continuing to work full-time.

“I was looking for a school that was understanding of people’s lives and circumstances. I believe that Georgian Court is definitely that,” she said. “The professors are very easy to communicate with, and that’s the kind of program that I was looking for, something that can also work with me.”

As she prepares to speak at Commencement, she wants her address to reflect the shared experience of her fellow graduate students. “I will talk about the hard work of every graduate and doctoral student, and I will validate what it took for them to get to this moment,” she said. “So many people have had to balance coursework, careers, field placements, family responsibilities, and personal sacrifices along the way.”

This choice was international, keeping her fellow graduates in mind. “I didn’t want to make this speech solely about myself and my experience,” she stated. “It’s not about me. It’s about everyone.”

After Commencement, Melendez plans to take her licensure exam and begin her career. But first, she will take the Commencement stage ready to celebrate not only her own journey, but also the people, purpose and calling that guided her to this moment.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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