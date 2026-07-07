July 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA UCL-ELZ-cheerleaders1-C

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA

July 1, 2026 18
ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable UCL-CLK-nemeth and lugo-C

ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable

July 1, 2026 21
An Evening in Bloom: Supporting access, education and the arts at Reeves-Reed Arboretum UCL-SUM-in bloom1-C

An Evening in Bloom: Supporting access, education and the arts at Reeves-Reed Arboretum

July 1, 2026 31
Young innovators spark creativity in dynamic after-school STEM program UCL-RAH-STEM program1-C

Young innovators spark creativity in dynamic after-school STEM program

July 1, 2026 35

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Moody’s affirms Union County’s strong fiscal track record with highest possible Aaa bond rating

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Kean University celebrates Class of 2026 at commencement ceremony
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LOCAL SPORTS

ALJ High School hosts signing day 1

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 56
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 2

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 88
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 131
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 4

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 147