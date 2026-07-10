CRANFORD — The Cranford Board of Education has announced the appointment of two new administrators to the district’s leadership team: Gretchen Lenehan, who will serve as the director of School Counseling, and Nicholas J. Esposito, who has been named assistant principal of Orange Avenue School. Both were selected following an extensive search process that included committee interviews and thorough reference checks.

Lenehan, a Cranford alum, has been a dedicated staff member within the Cranford Public Schools for 10 years, most recently serving as a school counselor at Cranford High School. Recognized as the 2020-2021 Educational Services Professional of the Year, Lenehan has a proven track record of strengthening student support services through her leadership on the Collaborative Problem Solving Team. Her experience includes managing district-wide AP and PSAT testing operations for more than 900 exams annually and spearheading the high school’s Internship Program. She has a master’s degree in counseling from Montclair State University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The College of New Jersey. Lenehan is a certified director of School Counseling and supervisor.

Esposito joins the district with more than 15 years of experience in K–12 education, specializing in transitioning school cultures toward restorative models. Most recently, Esposito served as the dean of Students at Ridgedale Middle School, where he successfully implemented restorative practices building-wide to improve student behavior and school climate. A trained Anti-Bullying specialist and School Safety specialist, he has also been a leader in curriculum design, specifically designing STEM and robotics programs. Esposito earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Montclair State University. He has New Jersey Department of Education certifications as a school administrator, principal and supervisor.

Both administrators are set to begin their new roles this summer. They look forward to partnering with the Cranford staff, students and families to ensure a successful upcoming school year.







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