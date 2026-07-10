July 11, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Orange Avenue Pool launches new Weekday Twilight Pass for Cranford resident non-members UCL-CRN-twilight pass1-C

Orange Avenue Pool launches new Weekday Twilight Pass for Cranford resident non-members

July 10, 2026 30
International Mud Day is celebrated with a community event  UCL-CRN-mud day1-C

International Mud Day is celebrated with a community event 

July 8, 2026 100
Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA UCL-ELZ-cheerleaders1-C

Elizabeth cheerleader earns first-ever All-State Honors from NJCDCA

July 1, 2026 82
ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable UCL-CLK-nemeth and lugo-C

ALJ scholars honored by Union County Superintendents’ Roundtable

July 1, 2026 86

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again 1

Union and Linden high schools to clash on gridiron again

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New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football $CoMmEntÁ 2

New division alignments set for Big Central Conference football

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ALJ High School hosts signing day 3

ALJ High School hosts signing day

July 1, 2026 102
Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 4

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 133