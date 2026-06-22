June 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

From pumpkin to plant: Young learners discover the science of growth through ‘Science Eye’ UCL-CLK-science eye1-C

From pumpkin to plant: Young learners discover the science of growth through ‘Science Eye’

June 17, 2026 17
Councilwoman Vannie Deloris Parson resigns; Karla Timmons selected to fill vacancy 

Councilwoman Vannie Deloris Parson resigns; Karla Timmons selected to fill vacancy 

June 17, 2026 29
ALJ students visit elementary schools for Science Enrichment Days UCL-CLK-enrichment1-C

ALJ students visit elementary schools for Science Enrichment Days

June 17, 2026 31
Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool UCL-CLK-dig science1-C

Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool

June 17, 2026 38

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Union firefighters recognized for exemplary service and lifesaving valor

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West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

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LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 81
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 101
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 116
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 156