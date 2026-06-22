June 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

From pumpkin to plant: Young learners discover the science of growth through ‘Science Eye’ UCL-CLK-science eye1-C

From pumpkin to plant: Young learners discover the science of growth through ‘Science Eye’

June 17, 2026 16
Union County invests in local arts and history through 2026 HEART grants

Union County invests in local arts and history through 2026 HEART grants

June 17, 2026 23
ALJ students visit elementary schools for Science Enrichment Days UCL-CLK-enrichment1-C

ALJ students visit elementary schools for Science Enrichment Days

June 17, 2026 31
Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool UCL-CLK-dig science1-C

Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool

June 17, 2026 38

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Union firefighters recognized for exemplary service and lifesaving valor

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West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

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LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 81
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 101
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 116
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 156