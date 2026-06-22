RAHWAY — The city of Rahway has announced that 3rd Ward Councilwoman Vannie Deloris Parson formally submitted her resignation through a letter to the municipal clerk, effective Wednesday, April 22.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and Rahway Municipal Council extend their sincere gratitude to Parson for her years of service and commitment to the Rahway community. During her time on council, she contributed to initiatives that supported residents across the 3rd Ward and beyond. She was the first African-American woman to be elected to the Rahway Municipal Council and served as council president in 2023-2024.

At the council meeting on Monday, May 4, members of the council unanimously selected Karla Timmons to fill the vacancy and begin representation of the 3rd Ward.

Timmons previously represented the city’s 2nd Ward from May 2023 to June 2025. She returns to council with valuable experience and a deep understanding of Rahway’s community and municipal operations. Her prior service, combined with her continued involvement in local initiatives, positions her to step into the role with immediate impact. Timmons brings a strong commitment to leadership, community engagement and advancing initiatives that improve quality of life for residents.

“We thank Councilwoman Vannie Deloris Parson for her service to Rahway and wish her the very best,” said Giacobbe. “At the same time, we are proud to welcome Karla Timmons back to the council. Her experience, knowledge of our community and dedication to public service make her well-prepared to serve the residents of the 3rd Ward and help move our city forward.”

Residents are encouraged to stay engaged and informed by visiting the city’s official website and social media channels for updates.





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