June 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool UCL-CLK-dig science1-C

Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool

June 17, 2026 25
Union firefighters recognized for exemplary service and lifesaving valor

Union firefighters recognized for exemplary service and lifesaving valor

June 17, 2026 23
West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication UCL-UC-west fields1-C

West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

June 17, 2026 37
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active UCL-UC-sons of u vets1-C

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active

June 17, 2026 39

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Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity

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Program to explore the Revolutionary War Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield

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LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 72
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 92
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 108
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 146