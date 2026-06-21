CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School’s Science National Honor Society recently brought energy and excitement to third grade classrooms at Hehnly and Valley Road Schools during Science Enrichment Days – a celebration of curiosity, discovery and hands-on learning. Guided by their advisor, Bernadette Jacobi, Honor Society members created and led interactive activities designed to spark interest in science while fostering meaningful connections with younger students across the district.

These hands-on activities included:

A station where we made colorful elephant toothpaste that spewed from the container, such as squeezing toothpaste from the tube.

A Hovercraft activity where the students attached air filled balloons to their prepared crafts and then compete against each other to see how far their vehicle would travel.

A puppy building station where students connected strips of their DNA sequences and, by using a template, they could determine what traits their puppy would have, based on their DNA sequences, such as pointy or floppy ears, long or short tail, or yellow or brown fur, and then they drew pictures of what their puppy would look like to share with everyone.

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In addition to designing the activity, the high school students led it, providing a true opportunity for student leadership.

Jacobi said, “I am beyond proud of my SNHS students for sharing such an incredibly fun-filled day with our third-graders. We could see the excitement in their eyes, and hear it as they screamed with delight as they moved from station to station. Not only were my students instrumental in providing incredible opportunities to foster their love of science with the younger students, but they shined in their enthusiasm, their compassion, and their leadership as they guided the students through such a magical morning.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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