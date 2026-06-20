UNION COUNTY — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to attend a special presentation examining the Revolutionary War Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield through historic maps, pension records, archaeological discoveries and firsthand accounts from those who experienced the conflict.

Titled “The American Revolution in Union County: Using Maps, Pension Records and Archaeological Finds to Illuminate the Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield,” the program will take place on Wednesday, June 24, at 6 p.m., at the Trailside Nature & Science Center Theater.

“As we prepare to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, it is important that we continue telling the stories that shaped our communities right here in Union County,” said Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “The Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield were defining moments in our nation’s fight for independence, and programs like this help connect residents to that history in a meaningful and personal way. We are proud to support opportunities that preserve these stories and ensure future generations understand the sacrifices made on the very ground we walk today.”

The Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield, fought in June 1780, were among the last major military confrontations in New Jersey before the Revolutionary War shifted to the southern colonies. This digital exhibit and discussion reexamines the battles while centering the experiences of individuals often overlooked in traditional Revolutionary War narratives, including local militiamen, women on the home front, and New Jersey residents who defended their communities during the conflict.

Using personal correspondence, Hessian journals, orderly books, Revolutionary War pension applications and archaeological findings, the presentation will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of how the battles unfolded across landscapes that remain familiar to Union County residents today.

The program will feature presentations from historian Nicole Skalenko, geosciences lecturer Geoffrey Fouad, Monmouth University Provost and anthropology professor Richard Veit and Kean University history professor Jonathan Mercantini. Together, the presenters will explore how modern research methods and technology are helping uncover new perspectives on New Jersey’s Revolutionary War history.

“One of the goals of our Union County 250th Anniversary Committee is to bring history to life in a way that feels accessible and relevant to today’s residents,” said Commissioner Vice-Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board. “This exhibit does exactly that by blending scholarship, technology, archaeology and personal stories to paint a fuller picture of the people who experienced these battles firsthand. It reminds us that history is not something distant – it happened here in our neighborhoods and its impact still echoes through our communities today.”

Skalenko has a master’s degree in American history from Rutgers University and specializes in the military and political history of the American Revolution in New Jersey. Fouad is a lecturer of geosciences at Hunter College whose work focuses on interdisciplinary applications of geographic information systems. Veit serves as provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Monmouth University and is widely recognized for his work in archaeology and New Jersey history. Mercantini is acting associate provost for Special Projects and professor of history at Kean University and serves on the New Jersey Historical Commission.

The event is free and open to the public.

Earlier this year, Union County launched a countywide event calendar allowing municipalities, historical organizations, and authorized community groups to submit commemorative programs and events for approval and inclusion as part of the ongoing 250th Anniversary celebration. Residents can explore upcoming activities, learn more about the initiative, and submit related events through the official Union County 250th Anniversary Event Calendar at www.ucnj.org/250. For additional updates and celebration news, residents are also encouraged to follow Union County on our app and social media pages.

This event is supported in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State’s Division of Cultural Affairs.

For more information about this event and other programs highlighting the arts and the history of Union County, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth or call 908-558-2550.







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