June 20, 2026

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West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication UCL-UC-west fields1-C

West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

June 17, 2026 1
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active UCL-UC-sons of u vets1-C

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active

June 17, 2026 12
Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity UCL-ELZ-rivera speaks-C

Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity

June 17, 2026 9
Atkins and Cornejo victories signal the start of ‘Operation turnaround’

Atkins and Cornejo victories signal the start of ‘Operation turnaround’

June 17, 2026 16

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UCL-UC-west fields1-C
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West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

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Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 12
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Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity

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David Jablonski June 17, 2026 16
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Valley and Hehnly fifth-graders in G&T Program visit ALJ AP classes

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Hajjar is sworn in as child advocate for foster youth

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LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 55
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 79
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 92
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 135