ELIZABETH — As a candidate for Elizabeth City Council’s Second Ward, Isaias J. Rivera continues to champion sustainable economic growth, stronger neighborhood businesses and practical, people-first solutions designed to combat New Jersey’s affordability crisis and create lasting financial stability for working families.

Rivera’s commitment to economic growth is reflected in his hands-on support for working families and local business owners through a wide range of efforts – from securing critical funding opportunities to strengthening leadership and communication skills. His dedication to helping others move closer to their goals is deeply rooted in his desire to give back to the community that helped raise him.

That commitment is evident in his work with Dr. Irina Marcoff of the TheraYouth Foundation in Elizabeth successfully obtaining grant funding that resulted in an additional staff hire while expanding support for the organization’s 160 children.

“Isaias Rivera has been an incredible guiding light and partner to the TheraYouth Foundation. He truly cares about our mission and the people of Elizabeth, as shown through his support in ensuring our children have the resources they need to thrive,”said Marcoff. “I am deeply grateful for his partnership – without it, we may not have secured the funding needed to expand our team. His commitment is inspiring and has positively impacted the lives of 160 children in our city.”

Rivera’s service extends beyond funding. He also played a key role in implementing English language classes for employees at several restaurants and small businesses throughout Elizabeth’s bustling Colombian District on Morris Avenue – one of the city’s most vibrant cultural and commercial corridors, known for its diverse restaurants, family-owned storefronts and entrepreneurial spirit.

By helping workers strengthen customer service communication skills, Rivera’s efforts supported both employees and business owners in a district that serves as an economic engine for the local community. These classes not only improved day-to-day workplace interactions with a broader customer base, but also helped position workers for greater confidence and long-term success while reinforcing the continued growth and competitiveness of one of Elizabeth’s proudest small business hubs.

“My campaign is rooted in the belief that when our small businesses succeed, our entire city succeeds,” said Rivera. “From helping business owners navigate grant opportunities to equipping local leaders with the tools to communicate and lead more effectively, my focus remains on delivering practical solutions that drive real community growth, strengthen our local economy, and ease the burden of affordability for all families in Elizabeth by creating stable, secure jobs and long-term opportunity.”

Rivera, who has served on the Elizabeth Planning Board since 2013 and the Elizabeth Board of Education since 2023, emphasizes that economic prosperity is directly connected to strengthening schools, neighborhoods, and local opportunity. Drawing from his past experience working within the Union County Workforce System and at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ, where he helped residents secure employment opportunities, Rivera continues today to support job seekers, small businesses, and workforce initiatives throughout Elizabeth. He actively partners with local organizations dedicated to workforce and economic development, including Urban Workforce Advantage and the Elizabeth Development Company (EDC), helping connect residents to career opportunities while equipping local businesses with resources to grow and succeed.

For more information about Rivera or to learn how to support the campaign or volunteer, email info@riveraforelizabeth.com or visit the campaign website at www.riveraforelizabeth.com.

Photo Courtesy of ForeverPhotoJenic





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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