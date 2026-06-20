June 20, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication UCL-UC-west fields1-C

West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

June 17, 2026 0
Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity UCL-ELZ-rivera speaks-C

Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity

June 17, 2026 8
Program to explore the Revolutionary War Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield

Program to explore the Revolutionary War Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield

June 17, 2026 15
Atkins and Cornejo victories signal the start of ‘Operation turnaround’

Atkins and Cornejo victories signal the start of ‘Operation turnaround’

June 17, 2026 16

Related Stories

UCL-UC-west fields1-C
1 minute read

West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 0
UCL-ELZ-rivera speaks-C
3 minutes read

Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 8
4 minutes read

Program to explore the Revolutionary War Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 15
3 minutes read

Atkins and Cornejo victories signal the start of ‘Operation turnaround’

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 16
UCL-CLK G&T program1-C
1 minute read

Valley and Hehnly fifth-graders in G&T Program visit ALJ AP classes

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 26
UCL-CRN-rachel hajjar-C
3 minutes read

Hajjar is sworn in as child advocate for foster youth

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 29

LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 55
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 79
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 92
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 135