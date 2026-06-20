UNION COUNTY — The General “Fighting Phil” Kearny Camp No. 20 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War has been very busy. The camp had a meeting on Saturday, April 18, at the Abraham Clark Memorial House in Roselle.

Senior Vice Commander Christopher Sands participated in the 204th Anniversary of the birthday of President Grant at Grant’s Tomb in New York City on Sunday, April 26, while Camp Commander Rich Riva, Camp Secretary Clark McCollough and Camp Patriotic Instructor Bob Gula attended the 204th President Grant birthday dinner at the Union League in New York City on Monday night, April 27.

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Meeting dates for the camp for the rest of this year will be May 16, Sept. 26 and Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., at the Abraham Clark Memorial House, 101 West 9th Ave., Roselle.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands











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