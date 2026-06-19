CLARK — Fifth-grade gifted and talented students from Valley Road and Hehnly elementary schools, along with their advisor, Cindy Tarello, recently had an opportunity to attend several Advanced Placement classes at Arthur L. Johnson High School. Students attended AP literature and composition, AP United States history, AP physics 2 and AP art and design. Each class provided students with a glimpse into the rigorous and enriching academic experiences available at ALJ. Students actively participated in discussions, hands-on activities and interactive lessons led by teachers and students. Students also toured the school and had lunch with some AP students.

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Supervisor of Educational Initiatives Christine Broski said, “Students and staff enjoyed a wonderful day during our AP visitation. The program was designed to provide an engaging learning experience for our students while building student connections. It also provided students with a leadership role and showed our future Crusaders the educational opportunities that await them. We want to especially thank our AP teachers and students for planning such meaningful lessons for our fifth-graders.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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