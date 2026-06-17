June 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 106
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 168
UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 142
Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals

June 3, 2026 139

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LOCAL SPORTS

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 1

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 21
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 2

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 55
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 3

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 106
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ 4

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 168