UNION COUNTY — The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County’s 4-H Master Tree Stewards recently celebrated a successful season of environmental education, reaching more than 2,750 fourth-grade students across Union County during the winter and spring of 2026.

The Master Tree Steward program is made up of dedicated volunteers who receive specialized training through Rutgers Cooperative Extension and then bring their knowledge directly into local classrooms. Throughout the school year, tree stewards presented engaging, one-hour lessons designed to teach students about the importance of trees, environmental stewardship and the role trees play in maintaining healthy communities.

“The commitment of our master tree stewards helps inspire the next generation to appreciate and care for the environment around them,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph Bodek. “By bringing these lessons into classrooms throughout Union County, our volunteers are helping students develop a deeper understanding of the natural world and the importance of protecting it.”

The program provides fourth-grade students with hands-on learning opportunities that connect classroom education with real-world environmental issues, encouraging curiosity and fostering a greater appreciation for local natural resources.

Individuals interested in becoming a master tree steward are encouraged to apply for the next training program, which begins in September. Volunteers receive comprehensive training and have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact by educating young people throughout Union County.

For more information about the Master Tree Steward Program or volunteer opportunities, contact 4-H Agent James Nichnadowicz at jnichnadowicz@ucnj.org.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins





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