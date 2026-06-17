RAHWAY — More than 100 parents and children showed up recently at Rahway Public Library to learn about “Reptiles of New Jersey.”

The program was presented by J.D. Stanler of Trailside Nature and Science Center, located in Mountainside. The center is free and open to the public daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

With exhibits and animals, Stanler said, “It’s fun to check out on a rainy day.”

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Stanler began the presentation at the library talking about the characteristics of reptiles. They breathe air with their lungs. They have scales to keep them hydrated. They are cold-blooded. And they all lay eggs, including turtles. Turtles usually lay between six to 10 eggs.

Though there are not too many lizards in New Jersey, there are three types that can be found – fence, skink and five lined skinks. Fence lizards can be found on top of fences. Skinks spend 90% of their lives underground.

“Lizards in New Jersey are very small,” said Stanler. “Nine-inch max, with tail.”

There are 14 different types of turtles in New Jersey. The biggest is the snapping turtle. The wood turtle can swim and walk on land. “Rings on the shell tell how old they are,” said Stanler.

The shell is a turtle’s set of armor, made out of thick bone.

Box turtles can live 40 years in the wild, but 80 to 100 years in captivity.

There are 18 different kinds of snakes in New Jersey. Stanler explained that similar to wolves, snakes are always thought to be the villain, but they have helped people more than hurt.

Snakes are carnivores, only eating meat.

All snakes shed their skin. When they are ready to shed, they get cloudy eyes and can’t see. Younger snakes shed once every two weeks. Older snakes shed once a month.

The most common New Jersey snake is the garter snake. “Their head is smaller than your thumb,” said Stanler. “They will eat bugs in your garden to help you out.”

Water snakes are between 4 and 5 feet. They are not venomous, but can be aggressive.

The king snake will eat other snakes, including venomous ones. Most in captivity can live as long as 15 to 20 years.

Seven feet long, the pine snake is the biggest snake in New Jersey.

The hognose snake can be found in the forest. He will play dead by rolling on his back.

Two kinds of venomous snakes in New Jersey are copperheads and rattlesnakes. Cooperheads are found in the northern part of New Jersey. Rattlesnakes are found in both Northern and Southern New Jersey.

Stanler showed the audience a corn snake named Jiffy who was born February 2020. “She is very friendly,” he said.

To learn more about the Trailside Nature and Science Center, visit: https://ucnj.org/trailside-nature-and-science-center/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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