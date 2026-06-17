CRANFORD — The founding of First Presbyterian Church of Cranford dates back to 1851.

It was during a time when Cranford, then known as Craneville – a rural village made up of farms, mills and dirt roads. The First Presbyterian Church of Craneville, Essex County, was officially formed on June 26, 1851.

First Presbyterian Church of Cranford recently celebrated 175 years of faith and community. The Rev. Jin Bae and Laura Simone, director of family engagement and communications, welcomed the congregation.

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Bae said that, in the center of the 175th celebration, his role was to “center us on Jesus Christ.” He said, “This is the house of God and we are the church founded upon Jesus Christ, his salvation, and his lordship.”

Simone led the congregation on the 175th anniversary. She said, “This church has survived wars, depressions, pandemics and countless New Jersey summers with no air conditioning.”

The Jubilee Bell Choir performed “Amazing Grace.”

Chancel Choir, Children’s Choir and Bell Choir Trumpeters – Nabate Isles and Sean Taylor – performed “God is our Refuge,” by Allen Pote.

Emily Fuentes led the Children’s Message. She spoke about how life changes through the years, but the one thing that remains the same is that you’re faithful to God. She spoke about being baptized, confirmed and married at First Presbyterian Church of Cranford. And, that her two girls were also baptized at the church. Her mom was also baptized and confirmed there. “She met my dad, walking back and forth to this church,” she said. “They got married in this church. Over that span, the thing that remained the same was our faith and this church. No matter what, we are always going to have our faith.”

Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty offered a few words of congratulations. She said, “I’m not certain about many things in life, but I’m certain that many people passing by look up at this magnificent church. I can tell you, in the 46 years I’ve lived here, I have.” She spoke about watching the restoration, standing on the corner watching and marveling at the progress.

Continuing, she said, “I am so honored to be here and celebrate this remarkable anniversary with you. The celebration is about the thousands of people who were part of this community for 175 years. Thousands of people who worshiped together, mourned together and joined together to serve.”

Miller Prunty mentioned her favorite quote by John F. Kennedy, “One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.”

She said, “So many members of this wonderful church have heard that call and made that their mission. That’s what we celebrate today. That’s the mission for the next 175 years. This beautiful historic structure is home to that mission. I thank you for being the heart of Cranford’s own history.”

Laura Simone introduced active elders and inactive elders who have served in the session; active deacons and inactive deacons who have served in the Board of Deacons; the oldest members, Lee McArthur and Betty Duckworth; and the youngest members, the 2026 Confirmed Class.

She also recognized the church’s long-term missions. The Boy Scout Troop 80 began in 1928. Cub Scouts Pack 137 began in 1931. Helen K. Baldwin Nursery School began in 1956. PrimeTime School Age Childcare began in 1990. Cranford Elmora Soup Kitchen began in 2005.

Bae gave the sermon. He recited Psalm 23, written by King David, who was a musician and a poet.

He said, “David has written Psalm 23 as he’s visualizing himself as a shepherd, recalls his relationship with God as his shepherd. The emphasis of what the shepherd is doing for the sheep emphasizes what he does for his sheep, ‘He restores my soul.’ The shepherd’s purpose is to do all that he can to assure his sheep are content, stress-free and living in peace, and that their strength is renewed daily.” He expressed that sometimes the shepherd has to take them to the other side, which is why David said, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil; for you are with me.” He said, “I know, at the end of this path, there is a greener pasture for me.”

In conclusion, he said, “Today we celebrate our history, we thank all of those who came before us, who are with us and we thank the Good Shepherd who led us through it all. God’s purpose is to refresh our soul and renew our strength. He led us to the green pastures. He led us to the still waters. And He led us to the darkest valley and our soul is refreshed.”

The service concluded with organist Bob Grube performing “Festive Postlude.”

Following the service, the celebration continued with a luncheon.

In the Narthex were antique history books, photos and curated historical facts, with items dating back to 1901.

Stained glass windows are now labeled with historical facts about each window’s dedication.

Visit First Presbyterian Church of Cranford at: https://firstprescranford.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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