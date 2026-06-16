June 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition UCL-RAH-artistry1-C

Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition

June 10, 2026 22
Roselle Public Schools unveils ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ aligned to Vision 2027

Roselle Public Schools unveils ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ aligned to Vision 2027

June 10, 2026 27
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 46
Rahway students participate in Rutgers Future Scholars’ inaugural ‘Voices Across Borders: Empowering Future Scholars as Global Leaders’ UCL-RAH-voices across-C

Rahway students participate in Rutgers Future Scholars’ inaugural ‘Voices Across Borders: Empowering Future Scholars as Global Leaders’

June 10, 2026 48

Related Stories

UCL-RAH-artistry1-C
2 minutes read

Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition

David Jablonski June 10, 2026 22
3 minutes read

Roselle Public Schools unveils ‘Portrait of a Graduate’ aligned to Vision 2027

David Jablonski June 10, 2026 27
UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C
4 minutes read

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

David Jablonski June 10, 2026 46
UCL-RAH-voices across-C
3 minutes read

Rahway students participate in Rutgers Future Scholars’ inaugural ‘Voices Across Borders: Empowering Future Scholars as Global Leaders’

David Jablonski June 10, 2026 48
UCL-RAH-alexa szczecina-C
2 minutes read

Grover Cleveland School student represents Union County at State Youth Art Month Exhibit

David Jablonski June 10, 2026 50
UCL-ELZ-new school1-C
3 minutes read

Schools Development Authority breaks ground on new school in Elizabeth

David Jablonski June 10, 2026 54

LOCAL SPORTS

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 1

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 46
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 2

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 99
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ 3

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 161
UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 4

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 138