RAHWAY — Members of the Rahway High School Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program attended New Jersey Legislative Day at the end of March at the New Jersey State House in Trenton. The event provided students with the opportunity to meet their state legislators, learn about civic engagement and the legislative process, and share how the JAG program has impacted them.

Through the course of the day, Rahway students toured the New Jersey State House, engaged in conversations with state legislators during actual government sessions, and delivered concise “elevator pitches” explaining JAG and its significance.

Students met a number of government officials and legislators during their time in Trenton, including Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, Sen. Vin Gopal, Sen. Joe Cryan, Sen. Linda Greenstein, Assemblywoman Linda Carter, Assemblywoman Marisa Sweeney, Assemblyman Vinnie Kearney, Assemblyman Alaa “Al” Abdelaziz and Mike Illiano, the policy advisor to Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

The day was, all in all, an educational and inspiring experience.

RHS JAG Specialist Leon Bunion said, “It’s not every day that high school students get the opportunity to engage directly with legislators and policymakers who are making decisions that impact them. It was definitely a powerful experience for our students. We are truly grateful to all the legislators who took time out of their busy schedules to speak with them.”

JAG students shared similar sentiments. Junior Axel Marquina said, “JAG has prepared me to speak confidently in settings like this by helping me realize that my voice is heard and matters. Through public speaking workshops, networking opportunities and real-world practice, I’ve been able to build that confidence.”

Junior Madison Garcia Xoloc added, “The most impactful part of meeting with legislators at the State House was realizing that our voices as students are not only heard, but have the power to influence real change.”

Article by David Brighouse

Photo Courtesy of David Brighouse





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