CLARK — Children at Clark Public Library were recently treated to free vegan ice cream.

PETA’s iconic “iScream” truck will be making stops across the country giving out dairy-free treats. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is an international animal rights nonprofit. They advocate against the use of animals for food, clothing, entertainment and laboratory testing.

In addition to free ice cream, volunteers were passing out information on “How to Go Vegan,” which contained recipes and easy ways to transition into veganism.

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According to PETA’s official website, the “iScream” truck launched last summer. Dairy-free treats included chocolate fudge pops, fudge and vanilla squares, Neapolitan bars and orange cream pops.

Other stops they’ve made in New Jersey include Elmwood Park, Hackettstown, Hampton Township and Wyckoff.

If they are not stopping in a city near you, dairy-free ice cream options include vegan flavors from Oatly, Breyer’s and Ben & Jerry’s.

There are also several flavors of vegan ice cream at Trader Joe’s, such as cold brew coffee, boba coconut, soy creamy cherry chocolate chip and okie dokie oat, to name a few.

Tofutti Brands, based in Cranford, makes a range of soy-based dairy free treats. Tofutti Cuties is a line of ice cream sandwiches available in chocolate, vanilla, cookies ‘n cream and mint chocolate chip. They also have pints of vanilla almond bark, “better” pecan and wild berry vegan.

KIND, which is known for energy nut bars, has branched out with a new line of vegan ice cream. Delicious flavors include cherry cashew, pistachio, strawberry, coffee hazelnut and caramel almond sea salt.

Kathy Drake, of Clark, tried an orange cream pop from the “iScream” truck.

She said, “It tasted just like a creamsicle. Refreshing, not filling. Very light and tasty. I would definitely buy it.”

Drake is not vegan, but she said her 12-year-old granddaughter is vegan.

Debbie Tenopala, of Cranford, said, “It’s something good. If they’re vegan, it’s healthier for them.”

Salvi, 8, liked his bar and said you could really taste the coconut.

To learn more about PETA, visit: https://www.peta.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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