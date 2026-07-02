July 2, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford celebrates America’s 250th birthday on July 3 UCL-CRN-250th fete1-C

Cranford celebrates America’s 250th birthday on July 3

July 1, 2026 8
Arthur L. Johnson Senior Awards Ceremony hosted UCL-CLK-senior awards1-C

Arthur L. Johnson Senior Awards Ceremony hosted

July 1, 2026 15
Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts fundraiser at Valley Road School UCL-CLK-VRS fundraiser1-C

Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts fundraiser at Valley Road School

June 24, 2026 45
ALJ Italian students make mozzarella with the help of local deli UCL-CLK-mozzarella1-C

ALJ Italian students make mozzarella with the help of local deli

June 24, 2026 46

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Springfield Farmers Market runs on Mondays through October 

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LOCAL SPORTS

Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 1

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 13
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 2

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

July 1, 2026 71
Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 3

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

June 24, 2026 100
Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 4

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 192