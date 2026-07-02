July 2, 2026

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Cranford celebrates America’s 250th birthday on July 3 UCL-CRN-250th fete1-C

Cranford celebrates America’s 250th birthday on July 3

July 1, 2026 4
Scholarship Fund is announced for ‘Broadway Babies’ Camp 

Scholarship Fund is announced for ‘Broadway Babies’ Camp 

July 1, 2026 12
Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts fundraiser at Valley Road School UCL-CLK-VRS fundraiser1-C

Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad hosts fundraiser at Valley Road School

June 24, 2026 45
ALJ Italian students make mozzarella with the help of local deli UCL-CLK-mozzarella1-C

ALJ Italian students make mozzarella with the help of local deli

June 24, 2026 46

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Connecticut Farms Presbyterian Church says farewell to long-time interim minister

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Springfield Farmers Market runs on Mondays through October 

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LOCAL SPORTS

Football practice now just one month away $CoMmEntÁ 1

Football practice now just one month away

July 1, 2026 10
Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs UCL-UC-3-year-runs1-C 2

Arthur L. Johnson and Jonathan Dayton softball teams have impressive 3-year runs

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Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game UCL-HIL-daysun looby-C 3

Hillside football player named MVP in all-star game

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Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ UCL-UC-all star game1-C 4

Union County players lead North teams to All-Star Football wins at TCNJ

June 24, 2026 192