CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School recently had its Senior Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, to recognize outstanding student accomplishments. Seniors were honored with several awards and scholarships recognizing outstanding contributions in the areas of academics, athletics, community service and beyond.

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “The outpouring of support for our graduates from the larger communities of Clark and Garwood was truly overwhelming. This support will help these graduates meet their hopes and dreams for the future.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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