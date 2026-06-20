UNION COUNTY — The West Fields Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution dedicated the first chapter SAR Liberty Tree at Liberty Hall on Wednesday, April 22. The NJSSAR Color Guard, along with Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage, Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier and, from Liberty Hall, Executive Director Rachael Goldberg, Curator of Archives Kayla Doyle and Director of Grounds Megan Couch dedicated the tree in a ceremony on Earth Day. Liberty Hall is Gov. William Livingston’s house in Union. He was the first governor of New Jersey.

The chapter has been in contact with many towns to plant Liberty Trees for the 250th birthday of America. The Original Liberty Tree was in Boston. The Sons of Liberty would meet under it; when the British found out, they cut the Liberty Tree down. Liberty Trees are going to be planted in the following towns in our area: Cranford, Westfield, Springfield, Elizabeth, Union and Perth Amboy. Any other towns wishing to plant a Liberty Tree can contact the chapter.

To get more information on Liberty Trees or joining the Sons of the American Revolution, contact Chris Sands at chrissands44@aol.com.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands











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