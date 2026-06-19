CRANFORD — Rachel Hajjar, of Cranford, is among seven volunteers to take an oath to stand beside children in foster care as advocates during some of the most uncertain moments of their lives. Union County Superior Court Judge Rosalba Comas presided over the swearing-in ceremony for the newest Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) with CASA of Passaic and Union Counties. Each volunteer will now be assigned to advocate for a child or sibling set in foster care.

Her classmates include Crystal Coleman of South Plainfield, Maria de Gannes of Linden, Julie Harnisher of Westfield, Elizabeth Maher of Summit and Barbara Monaghan of Westfield.

For children navigating foster care, CASA volunteers are often the one consistent adult focused solely on their best interests both inside and outside the courtroom. Now equipped to advocate for infants, children, and teens who have experienced abuse or neglect, the volunteers join a network of dedicated advocates serving children across Passaic and Union counties. CASA volunteers provide consistent support, gather information from the adults in the youth’s life and make informed recommendations to help ensure their needs and well-being remain at the forefront daily and in court decisions.

Said Erica Fischer-Kaslander, executive director of Child Focus, the nonprofit organization that oversees the CASA program, “Every child deserves at least one adult who shows up consistently, listens carefully, and refuses to let them fall through the cracks. These seven volunteers have made an extraordinary commitment to children who urgently need stability, encouragement, and someone wholly dedicated to their future. Their advocacy can, and will, change life trajectories.”

No prior knowledge of child welfare is required to become a CASA volunteer; comprehensive training equips volunteers with the skills necessary to advocate effectively. Volunteer advocates – all of whom bring their own unique life experiences – visit their assigned child regularly and communicate with caregivers, educators, caseworkers and others before making informed recommendations to the court.

More volunteer advocates are still urgently needed across Passaic and Union counties to help ensure every child in foster care has a dedicated voice in court and the community.

CASA of Passaic and Union Counties is a program of Child Focus, which prioritizes the needs and well-being of infants, children, and teens impacted by, or at risk of, abuse or neglect. For details about becoming a CASA volunteer, call 973-832-4002, e-mail info@casapassaicunion.org, or visit CASA of Passaic and Union Counties’ website at www.casapassaicunion.org.

Photo Courtesy of Gretchen Boger-O’Bryan





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