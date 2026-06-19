UNION — The township of Union has announced the return of the highly anticipated Wednesday Night Summer Series. This beloved community tradition returns to Stuyvesant Avenue starting Wednesday, June 24, bringing a festive atmosphere to the heart of Union Center with live music, local vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.

This year’s series kicks off with a special emphasis on international sports as the township hosts two massive outdoor FIFA Watch Parties. These high-energy kickoff events will feature the matches on a large outdoor screen, allowing fans to cheer on their favorite teams together in the street.

The first Watch Party on Wednesday, June 24, begins at 5 p.m. The soccer festivities continue on Wednesday, July 1, starting at 6 p.m., with soccer drills, giveaways and a beer garden to accompany the live match.

Following the FIFA watch parties, the series will continue with its traditional schedule through Wednesday, July 29. Every Wednesday, Stuyvesant Avenue, between Morris and Axton avenues, will be filled with live music DJs, and karaoke, alongside giant lawn games and inflatables. Local business pop-ups and sidewalk sales will also take place, along with special restaurant deals.

The 2026 event schedule:

June 24, FIFA Watch Party: 6 to 8:30 p.m., or until the match ends;

July 1, FIFA Watch Party: 7 p.m. to until the match ends;

July 8, 15, 22 and 29 , Summer Series: 6 to 8:30 p.m., or until the match ends.

“We are so excited to bring the Wednesday Night Summer Series back to our residents,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “This year, we’re excited to introduce FIFA Watch Parties as a way to create a lively and inviting atmosphere that draws people into our downtown area. It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to discover and enjoy our fantastic local shops and restaurants. As we celebrate, we’re also committed to supporting and uplifting the local businesses that make Union Center such a special place.”

For more details, visit uniontownship.com and follow @twpunionnj on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry