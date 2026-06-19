June 19, 2026

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Valley and Hehnly fifth-graders in G&T Program visit ALJ AP classes UCL-CLK G&T program1-C

Valley and Hehnly fifth-graders in G&T Program visit ALJ AP classes

June 17, 2026 21
Hajjar is sworn in as child advocate for foster youth UCL-CRN-rachel hajjar-C

Hajjar is sworn in as child advocate for foster youth

June 17, 2026 22
Union announces return of Wednesday Night Summer Series and special FIFA Watch Parties

Union announces return of Wednesday Night Summer Series and special FIFA Watch Parties

June 17, 2026 23
Township files interlocutory appeal regarding statute of limitations decision  

Township files interlocutory appeal regarding statute of limitations decision  

June 17, 2026 32

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

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Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

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Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

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Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

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