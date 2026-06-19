LINDEN — Linden Public Library will sponsor an important lecture on “An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence.” The speaker will be Gladian Rivera, the founder and CEO of Obsidian Rising in Rahway. The lecture will be on Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., in the Columbia Bank Room at the library. This free talk is open to the public and all are invited to attend.

In this informative session, Rivera will guide attendees through an introduction to artificial intelligence. She will cover the real-world benefits of AI and its risks. Additionally, she will outline the potential for growth which AI can unlock in our personal, social and work settings as well as consider how it is actively reshaping American society as a whole. A published author and frequent speaker, Rivera brings over two decades of experience navigating complex institutional environments. As a consultant, she works with businesses providing strategic operations and AI consulting.

Located at 31 East Henry St., the Linden Public Library has been at the center of the city’s social, cultural, artistic and educational life since it was founded in 1928. If you have any questions about this event or other library programs, call the library at 908-298-3830. Check out the library’s Facebook page or website at https://lindenlibrary-nj.gov/.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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