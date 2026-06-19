CLARK — The township of Clark has respectfully disagreed with a recent court ruling in ongoing litigation regarding the statute of limitations applicable to certain claims against the township. After consultation with counsel, the township has decided to pursue an interlocutory appeal seeking appellate review of that legal determination.

The township’s position remains that longstanding New Jersey precedent has consistently applied a two-year statute of limitations to claims brought through the Law Against Discrimination and related statutes, regardless of the underlying parties involved. Given the broader legal implications of this issue for public entities across the state, the township said it believes appellate review is both appropriate and necessary.

At the same time, the township believes it is important that the public understands the full context surrounding this matter. The remarks and conduct attributed to prior leadership were offensive and unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values of this community or the standards expected by the current administration.

Many of the individuals connected to the allegations are no longer serving in positions of authority within the township government. Since 2020, the Clark Police Department has operated through extensive oversight that resulted in policy reviews, strengthened supervision, expanded training and additional accountability measures. During that process, measurable improvements were documented, including reductions in disparities in enforcement activity. The Attorney General’s Office itself acknowledged reforms that had been successfully implemented and stated that no systemic issues requiring continued oversight had been identified.

While the township cannot comment in detail on the pending litigation, Clark remains committed to professionalism, accountability, transparency and ensuring that all residents and employees are treated fairly and respectfully. The township will continue to cooperate fully with the legal process while maintaining its focus on ethical governance and public trust moving forward.







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