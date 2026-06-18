UNION — Previously known as the Union Farmers Market, The Market at Union has rebranded and relocated. They can now be found in the front parking lot of Town Hall/Union Public Library, 1980 Morris Ave. Hours are Thursdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. There’s local produce, handmade goods, artisan items and food trucks.

Union Sourdough crafts naturally fermented small-batch baked goods using simple, high-quality ingredients. Their artisanal selection includes fresh loaves, sourdough bagels, pizza dough and unique specialty breads.

Owner Mark Pereira said, “Our cinnamon rolls are to die for!”

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Chris Wagner, of Wagner Family Farm in Asbury – not to be confused with Asbury Park – was selling garlic shoots, lettuces, dill, honey, jelly and beef sticks. “Everything is fresh and organic,” Wagner said.

Amaras Caribbean BBQ specializes in exceptional authentic Jamaican cuisine and savory grilled favorites. Their signature menu features rich, traditional dishes such as rasta pasta, jerk chicken and tender oxtail. A photo of their oxtail recently went viral on Instagram with more than 337,000 views, according to owner Camille Cox. Amara’s Caribbean BBQ has been in business for five years and was named after Cox’s daughter, Amaras. They can be found at farmers markets and festivals. They also do catering.

Rachie’s Bakery offers an array of premium, handmade baked goods. They specialize in gourmet stuffed cookies, along with a delicious variety of homemade pastries and sweets. The treats are Asian and American flavored. Owner Rachel Arcilla said she’s been in business for a year and a half, selling at pop-ups around New Jersey. She said her most popular treat is Hello Panda on a chocolate chip cookie. “A good mix of familiar and unfamiliar,” she said. “Aesthetically pleasing.”

Peta Pop Cake Pops are refreshing gourmet ice pop creations. They are a new business that is based in Union and operates online, run by Jennifer Rosario. She said the treats are customizable. Each week she comes up with a new flavor for the farmers’ market. “Lemon is making its debut,” she said.

Her inspiration for the treats came from having three boys and trying to find creative ways for healthier options. She likes to know what’s in the food they eat. Petal Pops have no preservatives and are made with flour, eggs and butter. Rosario manages the sugar level with a lower reduced amount of sugar in the treats.

Gustosa Food & Desserts specializes in authentic Venezuelan street food and traditional desserts. Luisa Tobon, cashier and helper, said their Arepa La Santa was voted No. 1 in Jersey Eats. The dish is a corn sandwich with cheese, a sirloin cut and homemade cilantro sauce. Another favorite is their Cachapa, which is a semi sweet pancake.

Other vendors this year include Urban Dogs, MozzArepas, Ashea Natural Products, Chlorophyll & Chill, Cousins Main Lobster, Grey’s Area Grille, Jammed Up Baker, Lil Snow Bites, LoveFoodMore, Musherz Bone Broth, Mystic Moon Sticker, Pine Acres Lemonade, Plantraw, Roots to Press, Sip Haus, Twelve Truck and Vittle Paws.

To learn more about The Market at Union, visit: https://www.uniontwpfarmersmarket.com/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta













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