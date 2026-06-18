June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Union musician’s Tom Petty tribute band ‘Won’t Back Down’ UCL-UNI-richard kubicz2-C

Union musician’s Tom Petty tribute band ‘Won’t Back Down’

June 17, 2026 54
Reptiles of New Jersey comes to Rahway Public Library UCL-RAH-reptiles3-C

Reptiles of New Jersey comes to Rahway Public Library

June 17, 2026 69
First Presbyterian Church of Cranford celebrates 175 years of faith and community UCL-CRN-presbyterian1-C

First Presbyterian Church of Cranford celebrates 175 years of faith and community

June 17, 2026 73
Cranford shows ‘Pride’ for LGBTQIA+ community at flag-raising ceremony UCL-CRN-pride flag1-C

Cranford shows ‘Pride’ for LGBTQIA+ community at flag-raising ceremony

June 10, 2026 148

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

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Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

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Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

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