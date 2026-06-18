June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 52
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 115
Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston baseball is on its way to the finals

June 10, 2026 177
UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 150

Related Stories

UCL-UNI-farmers market1-C
3 minutes read

The Market at Union’s 2026 season has begun 

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta June 17, 2026 1
8 minutes read

Springfield Free Public Library offers many events this summer

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 14
1 minute read

Honor the achievements of African Americans at Juneteenth Flag-Raising Ceremony

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 16
UCL-UNI-richard kubicz2-C
3 minutes read

Union musician’s Tom Petty tribute band ‘Won’t Back Down’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta June 17, 2026 54
$CoMmEntÁ
7 minutes read

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

JR Parachini June 17, 2026 52
UCL-UC-tree stewards-C
2 minutes read

Tree stewards reach more than 2,750 students through environmental education program

David Jablonski June 17, 2026 53

LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 10
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 52
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 67
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 115