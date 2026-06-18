June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Honor the achievements of African Americans at Juneteenth Flag-Raising Ceremony

Honor the achievements of African Americans at Juneteenth Flag-Raising Ceremony

June 17, 2026 15
Tree stewards reach more than 2,750 students through environmental education program UCL-UC-tree stewards-C

Tree stewards reach more than 2,750 students through environmental education program

June 17, 2026 53
Rahway High School JAG students attend NJ Legislative Day UCL-RAH-JAG students-C

Rahway High School JAG students attend NJ Legislative Day

June 10, 2026 45
Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition UCL-RAH-artistry1-C

Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition

June 10, 2026 48

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

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Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

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Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

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Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

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