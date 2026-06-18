SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, offers a wide variety of events and programs this summer.

Author Talks Online: Nurturing Future Generations: Stories from the Heart of Grandfatherhood with Ted Page, Thursday, June 18, at 2 p.m. – Join in conversation with storyteller and popular blogger Ted Page and chat about his journey to bring together the stories and wisdom of grandfathers from all walks of life – all with a mission to nurture the next great generation, via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/162580.

Lunchtime Film: Merrily We Roll Along, Tuesday, June 23, at noon – A composer, critic and playwright drift apart after one of them leaves for Hollywood. This Sondheim classic stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical; 145 minutes. Rated PG-13. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Author Talks Online: Simple, Sustainable, and Powerfully Delicious Meals with Sana Javeri Kadri and Asha Loupy, Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. – Come chat with Sana Javeri Kadri and Asha Loupy about “The Diaspora Spice Co. Cookbook,” which celebrates beautiful, simple and seasonal cooking with 85 recipes adapted from India and Sri Lanka’s best family spice farms, via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/164434.

Chair Yoga, Friday, June 26, at 12:30 p.m. – Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by our popular yoga instructor, Tamara Tsoutsouris, in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely, may do so via Zoom at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT 09

This program is made possible by an extremely generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Flow Into Summer Yoga Series, Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. – Restore balance and calm this summer with a 6-session yoga series led by experienced instructor Lauren Cooper. Designed for all levels, these sessions focus on mindful movement, gentle strength, breathwork and relaxation – perfect for easing into summer evenings with intention. All levels are welcome. Register at https://FlowIntoSummer4.eventbrite.com. For all future classes, register at https://tinyurl.com/FlowIntoSummerYoga.

Sound Bath Healing with Paige Goldstein, Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. – This sound bath is a guided, meditative experience in which participants lie down or sit comfortably as soothing sound frequencies wash over the body. The vibrations help calm the nervous system, quiet the mind, and invite a deep state of rest. Many people leave feeling more grounded, relaxed, and clear than when they arrived. Feel free to bring your own blanket and/or eye covering for your own comfort. No registration required, but it is recommended to arrive early to secure your spot on the floor. Goldstein is a certified sound healer and founder of Healing by Paige. She specializes in helping people slow down, regulate their nervous systems, through sound healing and reconnect with their bodies in a world that constantly demands more. Through the use of crystal singing bowls, Goldstein creates immersive sound bath experiences designed to support deep relaxation, stress relief, and mental clarity. Her work is especially supportive for individuals who feel overwhelmed, overextended, or mentally fatigued and are looking for a gentle yet powerful way to reset. Goldstein believes rest is not a luxury but a skill and sound healing is one of the most effective ways to access it. Her sessions are welcoming, beginner-friendly and require no prior meditation experience.

Really Good Book Discussion: A Fever in the Heartland, Thursday, July 2, at 1 p.m. – Springfield Free Public Library’s (Really Good!) Book Group will meet to discuss “A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them.” Summary = Timothy Egan recounts D.C. Stephenson’s rise and fall as Grand Dragon of the Klan: his tenure brought them widespread renown. It was Madge Oberholtzer’s murder in 1925 that ruined him and turned public sentiment back. July’s discussion will take place in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. New members are welcome. To reserve your copy of the book, call 973-376-4930, ext. 228, or send an email to questions@sfplnj.org.

Lunchtime Film: CODA, Tuesday, July 7, at noon – Seventeen-year-old Ruby is torn between her deaf family and a love of music in this drama. Starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. Oscar winner for Best Picture; 111 minutes. Rated PG-13. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Friends of the Library Antique Appraisal Program, Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. – The Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library have announced that Ken Jakupko from the Summit Antiques Center will be returning to the Springfield Library for another Antiques Appraisal session. Each participant may bring two items for a free evaluation. Arrive on time so that items can be placed on the tables and Jakuko can briefly look over all the items before the program begins. The program will be in the Donald Palmer Museum at the Library located at 66 Mountain Ave. in Springfield. The Friends are a 501c3 nonprofit organization. For more information about the Friends, check out their Facebook page at Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library, Union County.The Friends are maintaining a year-round display of jewelry for sale in the Library display cases near the Circulation Desk area. The displays are updated periodically with new selections. Patrons may purchase these items by arranging a meeting with a Friends member only. Simply leave your name & phone number with a staff member at the Circulation Desk or email your information and request to Friendssfpl66mt@aol.com. All proceeds from the sales benefit programs and materials for Children, Young Adults and Adults at the Library.

Chair Yoga, Friday, July 10, at 12:30 p.m. – Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by our popular yoga instructor, Tamara Tsoutsouris, in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely, may do so via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT 09. This program is made possible by an extremely generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Flow Into Summer Yoga Series, Monday, July 13, at 7 p.m. – Restore balance and calm this summer with a six-session yoga series led by experienced instructor Lauren Cooper. Designed for all levels, these sessions focus on mindful movement, gentle strength, breathwork and relaxation – perfect for easing into winter evenings with intention. All levels are welcome. Register at https://FlowIntoSummer5.eventbrite.com. For all future classes, register at https://tinyurl.com/FlowIntoSummerYoga.

Author Talks Online: Small Towns and Big Secrets – In Conversation with Bestselling Author Karin Slaughter, Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. – Come for a thrilling evening with acclaimed author Karin Slaughter and chat about her North Falls series, consisting of “We Are All Guilty Here,” in which two teenage girls vanish in rural Georgia, and her upcoming sequel, “The Secrets We Hide.” via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/177022.

Cord Cutting: Guide to Starting to Stream TV Content, Wednesday, July 15, at 1 p.m. – Bill Caproni presents this free technology seminar on streaming television. You’ll learn:

What is meant by “cutting the cord”;

What is TV streaming;

How to decide if streaming is for you and if you’ll save money by cutting the cord;

Steps you need to take to get started;

Pros and cons of switching from traditional cable services; and

Some popular streaming services.

This talk ends with 20 minutes of discussion /question-and-answer period.

Caproni is a former senior Information Technology (IT) manager with more than 40 years of experience across most areas of IT. He has worked in the Financial Services, DoD/Aerospace, Industrial Gases, Consumer Goods and Transportation verticals during his career. Caproni received a bachelor’s degree in computer science, in addition to certifications in the areas of project management and IT auditing. He started his career as a software developer. After almost 10 years of designing and developing software, Caproni moved into IT Infrastructure roles.

He lives in Hanover Township with his wife. Caproni can be reached at wcaproni@gmail.com.

Tree Oh! Concert Performance, Wednesday, July 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Town Hall Lawn. If there is inclement weather: Palmer Museum, inside the library.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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