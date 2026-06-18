ROSELLE PARK — Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate freedom, resilience and culture at Roselle Park’s Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony on Thursday, June 18. Hosted by the borough of Roselle Park, the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Roselle Park Borough Hall, located at 10 East Westfield Ave.

This year’s ceremony features a powerful lineup of community talents and presentations, including a special live performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” performed by Tiffany Narvaez and Mikaela Munoz-Guzman. The Roselle Park School District will also be providing a curated display of student artwork reflecting the themes of freedom, unity and history.

“This ceremony honors the strength, perseverance and contributions of African Americans, while bringing our community together in unity and reflection,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “By coming together as a community, we honor the past while continuing to strive for a more just and inclusive future.”

This event is free and open to the public. All attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments following the flag raising.







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