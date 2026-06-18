June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Springfield Free Public Library offers many events this summer

Springfield Free Public Library offers many events this summer

June 17, 2026 14
Tree stewards reach more than 2,750 students through environmental education program UCL-UC-tree stewards-C

Tree stewards reach more than 2,750 students through environmental education program

June 17, 2026 53
Rahway High School JAG students attend NJ Legislative Day UCL-RAH-JAG students-C

Rahway High School JAG students attend NJ Legislative Day

June 10, 2026 45
Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition UCL-RAH-artistry1-C

Roosevelt Elementary artistry takes center stage at district exhibition

June 10, 2026 48

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

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Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

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Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

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Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

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