ROSELLE — The Roselle Democratic Committee congratulated Dr. Cynthia Atkins and Mario Cornejo on their primary election victories, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the borough of Roselle.

These victories represent more than campaign wins. They reflect a community’s desire for leadership that is visible, accountable, collaborative and focused on results.

“As chairman of the Roselle Democratic Committee, I am proud of the voters of Roselle who made their voices heard,” said the Rev. Reginald Atkins, chairperson of the Roselle Democratic Committee. “This election was never simply about electing candidates. It was about building a team committed to moving Roselle forward. The voters have spoken, and they have chosen a new direction.”

Atkins’ victory in the First Ward reflects decades of service to Roselle residents through community development, youth mentoring, scholarships, food assistance programs, ministry and advocacy. Throughout the campaign, one message resonated with voters: She shows up.

Cornejo’s victory in the Third Ward reflects the community’s desire for energetic, responsive leadership focused on neighborhood engagement and practical solutions.

The committee also recognizes the leadership of Councilwoman-at-Large Cynthia Johnson, vice chairperson of the Roselle Democratic Committee, whose commitment to accountability and resident-focused government helped lay the foundation for this moment.

“Beginning in January, Councilwoman Johnson will have the opportunity to work alongside newly elected colleagues who campaigned on transparency, accountability and community engagement,” Atkins said. “The voters have assembled a team that shares a common vision for moving Roselle forward.”

The committee further acknowledges Mayor Garrett Smith, vice chairperson of the Roselle Democratic Committee, whose steady leadership and positive vision for the borough have helped unite residents around a common purpose.

“Mayor Smith has consistently expressed confidence that Roselle’s best days are ahead of us,” Atkins added. “He understands that progress happens when people put the community first. We share that optimism and look forward to working together on behalf of our residents.”

Operation Turnaround is built upon four guiding principles:

restoring trust through transparency and accountability;

strengthening communication between residents and local government:

supporting responsible economic development and neighborhood investment; and

building a culture of collaboration focused on improving quality of life.

The election results have created a clear pathway for a stronger governing partnership beginning in January. Working alongside Johnson and Smith, the newly elected council members will have an opportunity to focus on collaboration, accountability,and delivering results for Roselle residents.

The Roselle Democratic Committee extends its sincere gratitude to the volunteers, supporters, labor partners, faith leaders, community advocates and residents who dedicated countless hours to engaging voters and strengthening local democracy.

“The voters have given us an opportunity and a responsibility,” Atkins concluded. “We intend to honor both. While the newly elected council members will not take office until January, the message from this election is clear: Roselle is ready to turn the page. Operation Turnaround starts now. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow, we get to work.”







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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