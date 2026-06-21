CLARK — Nichole Naples’ preschool class at the Clark Preschool’s Discovery Site explored nature and science by planting marigold seeds. This hands-on activity allowed students to begin understanding how plants grow and what they need to survive, while also encouraging responsibility as they care for their seeds over time. To begin, students each received a small cup. They filled each with soil and carefully placed their seeds inside. They gently covered the seeds with soil and watered them, learning the basic steps plants need to grow. This hands-on experience helped students practice following directions while building responsibility as they care for their plants each day.

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As part of the Tools of the Mind curriculum, students observed a variety of seeds – including pumpkin, beet and flower seeds – using magnifying glasses to closely examine their size, shape, color and texture. This observation work helps build early scientific thinking skills, such as noticing details, making comparisons and asking questions. To support this learning, students are keeping a “Science Eyes Journal.” Each week, students create drawings and record what they observe, helping them document changes over time and reflect on their learning in a meaningful and age-appropriate way.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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