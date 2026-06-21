June 21, 2026

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ALJ students visit elementary schools for Science Enrichment Days UCL-CLK-enrichment1-C

ALJ students visit elementary schools for Science Enrichment Days

June 17, 2026 14
Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool UCL-CLK-dig science1-C

Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool

June 17, 2026 22
West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication UCL-UC-west fields1-C

West Fields Chapter of the NJ Sons of the American Revolution makes dedication

June 17, 2026 36
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active UCL-UC-sons of u vets1-C

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War stays active

June 17, 2026 39

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Students dig into science at the Clark Preschool

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Rivera’s City Council campaign prioritizes jobs, small business and economic opportunity

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Program to explore the Revolutionary War Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield

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LOCAL SPORTS

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey $CoMmEntÁ 1

Governor Livingston falls to Ramsey

June 17, 2026 72
Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship $CoMmEntÁ 2

Jonathan Dayton softball wins its first state championship

June 17, 2026 92
Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet UCL-CLK-ftbl scholars1-C 3

Arthur L. Johnson High School Crusader football team had annual post-season awards banquet

June 10, 2026 108
Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships $CoMmEntÁ 4

Cranford and Governor Livingston baseball teams win sectional championships

June 10, 2026 146