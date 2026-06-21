UNION — The township of Union is recognizing Firefighters Timothy Watson and Owen Tansey for their extraordinary contributions to public safety and their heroic actions within the community. Both individuals have recently been selected for prestigious awards that highlight their dedication to the residents of Union and the surrounding areas.

Tansey was honored, receiving the NJ FMBA Valor Award for Lifesaving at a ceremony on Saturday, April 25, at the Pines Manor in Edison. Tansey was recognized for his decisive actions on July 27, 2025, when he discovered an unconscious male while off-duty in the Watchung Reservation. After observing the individual had no pulse, Tansey immediately called 9-1-1 and initiated solo CPR. He successfully regained a pulse for the patient and continued to provide rescue breaths using a pocket mask to prevent the individual from returning to cardiac arrest. During his assessment, Tansey identified signs of a potential opioid overdose and provided a vital briefing to responding Summit police officers, who then administered Narcan. Because Tansey was present to render immediate care in an area with low traffic, he is credited with saving the patient’s life.

On Sunday, May 3, Watson was honored at the VFW Loyalty Day award ceremony. A lifelong resident of the township of Union and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, Watson joined the Fire Department in 2023. Since completing his initial training, Watson has shown an exceptional commitment to professional development by attending multiple fire academies and earning certifications in various technical rescue disciplines such as high-angle rope, trench and structural collapse operations. His expertise was recently put to use during a three-alarm condominium fire where he assisted in successfully rescuing a victim. In addition to his fireground duties, Watson serves as a radio technician for the department, maintaining critical portable and mobile communication equipment.

The township of Union commends both Watson and Tansey for their professionalism, initiative and bravery. Their actions reflect the highest standards of the Union Fire Department and a deep commitment to the safety of all citizens.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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