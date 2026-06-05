RAHWAY — Prior to the City Council meeting on Monday, March 2, the Rahway Fire Department swore in three firefighters as permanent members of the department and recognized two members for their promotions to battalion chief.

The following firefighters successfully completed their probationary period and all required training and were sworn in as permanent members of the Rahway Fire Department:

Firefighter Daniel Chabak

Firefighter Jordan Bell

Firefighter Mervyn Pared

In addition, the following members were promoted to battalion chief:

Battalion Chief Brad Fleischman

Battalion Chief Ramon Lopez

The ceremony highlighted the department’s continued commitment to professional training, leadership development and the highest standards of public safety.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. congratulated the honorees for their dedication and service to the community.

“The members of the Rahway Fire Department demonstrate extraordinary commitment to protecting our community every single day,” said Giacobbe. “We are proud to welcome Firefighters Chabak, Bell, and Pared as permanent members of the department and to recognize Battalion Chiefs Fleischman and Lopez for their well-earned promotions. Their dedication strengthens our department and enhances the safety of our residents.”

The city of Rahway congratulates each of these individuals and thanks them for their continued service to the Rahway community.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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