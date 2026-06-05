June 5, 2026

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Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House

Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House

June 5, 2026 14
Broadway star Frenchie Davis to headline 2026 Union Pride celebration in Union

Broadway star Frenchie Davis to headline 2026 Union Pride celebration in Union

June 3, 2026 8
Face(t)s of America Exhibition comes to Rahway from April 18 to June 13

Face(t)s of America Exhibition comes to Rahway from April 18 to June 13

June 3, 2026 8
Cranford Public Library has much to offer this summer UCL-CRN-sandy hook2-C

Cranford Public Library has much to offer this summer

June 3, 2026 8

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Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House
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Public invited to ‘Be Our Guest’ at Cranford Outdoor Pool Open House

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Summer Kickoff in Summit: Watch parties, live music and fresh finds downtown

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ALJ Hall of Fame Ceremony and Scholarship Dinner is hosted

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LOCAL SPORTS

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play 1

UCC softball teams excel in state tournament play

June 3, 2026 20
Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals $CoMmEntÁ 2

Governor Livingston and Cranford baseball sought to reach sectional finals

June 3, 2026 36
Linden boxer earns national ranking UCL-LIN-boxer ranked-C 3

Linden boxer earns national ranking

May 27, 2026 66
Summit softball captures its first UCT championship 4

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship

May 27, 2026 77