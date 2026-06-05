UNION — The township of Union, in partnership with the Union Special Improvement District and the Union Arts Center, has announced the 2026 Union Pride celebration, featuring a headline performance by Grammy-nominated Broadway star and NBC’s The Voice finalist, Frenchie Davis.

The festivities begin on Saturday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m., with a ceremonial Pride flag raising in front of Town Hall, located at 1976 Morris Ave. This annual tradition serves as a public declaration of the township’s commitment to inclusion and stands as a tribute to the resilience and history of the LGBTQ+ community.

Following the ceremony, the celebration moves to the Union Arts Center at 1980 Morris Ave. for an evening of entertainment and community engagement. At 6 p.m., Frenchie Davis will take the stage for a 90-minute musical journey specifically tailored for Pride Month. The performance weaves together a stunning repertoire with personal storytelling centered on themes of identity, belonging, and love. Davis describes the show as a celebration of who we are, offering an intimate space where music and story meet to honor a collective journey.

“As our community marks this year’s Pride celebration, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the significance this event holds for many of our residents. Pride is a time of visibility, reflection and community,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “Our township leads with respect, dignity, and a commitment to serving all members of our community. Those principles remain at the core of my work each and every day. Our town is strongest when we create space for people of differing beliefs to coexist peacefully, engage thoughtfully and treat one another with kindness. I remain committed to fostering a community where every resident feels safe, heard and valued. Let this time be an opportunity to continue building bridges, encouraging understanding and strengthening the sense of unity that makes our community special.”

In addition to the main stage performance, the Union Arts Center will host a series of free interactive activities throughout the evening. Guests of all ages can enjoy a glitter bar and fairy hair styling, visit a professional photobooth to capture the day’s memories and pick up exclusive Pride giveaways, available while supplies last.

Admission to both the flag raising and the concert is free to the public; however, due to limited seating capacity inside the Union Arts Center, guests are strongly encouraged to RSVP by visiting the Arts Center website at unionartscenternj.com.

This event is designed to be a safe, inclusive and joyful space for all members of the community to come together. For more information, visit uniontownship.com and follow @TWPUnionNJ on social media.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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