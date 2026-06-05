SUMMIT — As the summer season officially arrives, downtown Summit is transformed into the region’s premier destination for community celebration. Summit Downtown Inc. (SDI) has announced an action-packed summer lineup, featuring the debut of the Summit Downtown Welcomes the World watch parties, the return of the fan-favorite Summit Street Sounds music series and the continued success of the Summit Farmers Market.

Whether visitors are looking to cheer on world-class athletes, discover local music talent or source the finest New Jersey produce, downtown Summit offers an unparalleled experience this season.

Summit Downtown welcomes the world: Watch parties

Sports enthusiasts can experience the energy of the world’s biggest sporting event right in the heart of the city. This summer, SDI invites fans to gather for Summit Downtown Welcomes the World, as two community watch parties are hosted featuring high-stakes matches on giant outdoor screens.

The opening game will be Thursday, June 11, and the championship match will be Sunday, July 19, both from 2 to 6 p.m., with the matches kicking off at 3 p.m. at the Bank Street parking lot.

Beer and Wine Garden: Adult fans can enjoy a refreshing selection of beverages while taking in the action.

Food trucks: A diverse lineup of food trucks will be onsite serving up local favorites and international favorites.

Seating: A limited number of tables and chairs will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive early. Attendees are also strongly encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to ensure a comfortable spot for the full 90 minutes of gameplay.

Summit Street Sounds

The soundtrack to summer evenings is back. Summit Street Sounds returns to the downtown Summit, bringing a festive energy to the sidewalks and plazas all summer long. This will be every Thursday and Friday evening in June and July, from 5 to 8 p.m., at various street corners and pocket parks throughout downtown Summit. There will be no performances on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, or Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.

Residents and visitors are invited to stroll, shop and dine while enjoying live performances from an eclectic mix of local musicians. From jazz and blues to acoustic rock, these performances provide a perfect backdrop for a night out in Summit. Guests can secure an outdoor table at a favorite downtown restaurant or shop late at participating retailers while enjoying the music.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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