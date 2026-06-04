CLARK — On Wednesday, May 13, the Arthur L. Johnson High School Alumni Association had its annual Scholarship Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Gran Centurions. Attendees were welcomed with opening remarks by Steve Shohfi, president of the ALJ Alumni Association; Tara Oliveira, principal of Arthur L. Johnson High School; and Ed Grande, superintendent of the Clark Public School District. Arthur L. Johnson High School students were then awarded Alumni Association Scholarships. Through the generosity of their donors, the ALJ Alumni Association was able to provide 33 $1,000 scholarships to deserving seniors this year. That is an all-time high. Since its inception 15 years ago, the ALJ Alumni Association and donors have provided a total of $197,000 to ALJ graduates. Oliveira then spoke about the Hall of Fame inductees, highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of each inductee.

Shohfi said, “I’d like to thank everyone at ALJ and in the community for a tremendous amount of support again this year to help make this evening a success. We had a great turnout once again, and we were able to honor the six Hall of Fame Inductees, as well as the 33 scholarship recipients in a big way. The support the Alumni Association receives each and every year is just one more example of what a special place Arthur L. Johnson High School really is.”

The night concluded with the signing of the ALJ Alma Mater “O Johnson High.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski

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