UNION — The township of Union has been officially recognized as one of the most sought-after real estate markets in the nation, according to a new report ranking the “hottest markets” in the United States for early 2026. Union secured the 60th spot on the prestigious national list, highlighting its significant appeal to homebuyers and investors.

This ranking reflects both the speed at which homes are sold and the level of online interest they generate. The acknowledgment comes on the heels of significant growth in the area, attributed to its favorable location, good school system and a stable community environment. The report highlights New Jersey’s important role in the national real estate market. It shows that 27 towns in the state are among the top 99 hottest markets, which is more than any other state. This strong representation indicates high housing demand in the region, with Union being a leading contributor to this trend.

“Being ranked 60th in the nation is a testament to the vibrancy and long-term value of our community,” said Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier. “With 27 New Jersey towns making the list, it’s clear that our state is the epicenter of the national market, and Union’s position within that top group confirms that we are a premier destination for families and professionals.”

In February, Union’s housing market remained strong, with home prices rising while available properties remained scarce. The town’s easy access and suitability for commuters kept demand high, often leading to homes selling for more than their asking prices.







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