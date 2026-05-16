ROSELLE PARK — As neighbors prepare for warmer weather, the borough of Roselle Park is proud to announce the lawn bag distribution program will return this year. After a brief hiatus last fall, this is the ninth installment of the program.

Residents are invited to pick up leaf bags at the borough Clerk’s Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. This program helps promote cleaner streets, clearer storm drains, the sustainable disposal of yard waste and compliance with the borough’s waste disposal requirements.

“The accessibility of leaf bags encourages residents to help clean up the community,” said Mayor Joseph Signorello Jr. “By properly disposing of yard waste, community members are creating a greener, more environmentally-friendly borough.”

The lawn bag distribution program began in the fall of 2021 at no added cost to taxpayers. All costs associated with the program remain funded by recycling grants received by the borough. Supplies are limited and bags are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.







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