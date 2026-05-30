Linden boxer earns national ranking

LINDEN — Linden-based amateur boxer Andriy Lishchuk has been ranked among the top youth boxers in the United States at 165 pounds by USA Boxing following his silver medal performance at the USA Boxing International Open.

Lishchuk, 18, earned a national ranking of No. 8 after advancing to the championship bout of the tournament in Pueblo, Colo., this past February. Competing in his first national tournament, Lishchuk dropped a close decision in the youth 165-pound championship fight.

The accomplishment marks another major milestone for the young boxer, who moved to the United States from his native Ukraine in 2018 and has since developed into one of the top young amateur boxers in the country. Prior to the tournament, Lishchuk was coming off the biggest victory of his career, a win over previously unbeaten New Jersey state champion Jandel Martinez.

Among his other accomplishments is winning New Jersey Golden Gloves and Diamond Gloves titles as a junior boxer.

“This shows me that I’m on the right path,” said Lishchuk, a Linden High School Class of 2025 graduate. “Being in the gym every day and working hard is eventually going to pay off. It gives me even more motivation because the goal is to become number one.”

Lishchuk has been boxing since the age of 13 and trains out of Park Elite Boxing Academy in Roselle Park, with head trainer Ryan Songalia.

“Working with Andriy is a coach’s dream,” said Songalia, a veteran trainer and longtime boxing reporter. “You’ll never find anyone who works harder or is more willing to learn. Andriy has all the tools to become a star in this sport.”

Outside the ring, Lishchuk is studying nursing at Union College of Union County while continuing to pursue his boxing career.

Lishchuk is expected to compete in several major amateur tournaments throughout 2026, including the National Junior Golden Gloves in Texas and the National PAL Championships in California.

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Songalia





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