UNION — An Irvington man has been arrested and charged with weapons offenses connected to the investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 11, at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Union Township, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly announced on Tuesday, May 19.

On Saturday, April 11, at approximately 9 p.m., officers from the Union Township Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired inside the Chick-Fil-A restaurant located on Route 22. On arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene with numerous patrons present. As a result of the shooting, six people were struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One person, identified as Malek Shepherd, 23, of New York City, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of gunshot wounds. On Friday, May 1, Jaheed Fields, 20, of Newark, was arrested for murder, attempted murder and weapons charges in connection to this incident

As the investigation into the broader incident continued, it was determined that another patron discharged a handgun inside the establishment. Rahqueel Floyd, 23, of Irvington, is charged with second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

On Monday, May 18, Floyd was taken into custody. He will be detained at the Essex County Jail pending his next court appearance.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sgt. Jennifer Smith at 908-759- 8254 or Union Police Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.







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