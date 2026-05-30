CRANFORD — Be our guest! Come to the Open House and enjoy a day at Orange Avenue Pool. Staff will be available to answer your questions about membership. The open house takes place at Orange Avenue Pool, 1025 Orange Ave., Cranford, on Sunday, June 7, with free admission from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Plus, the first 100 guests who arrive will receive a free gift – so come early.

Whether you’re a Cranford resident or visiting from out of town, spend a relaxing and fun day in the beautiful, tree‑lined surroundings of Orange Avenue Pool. Explore all the amenities, including the main pool, baby pool, splash pad, and two giant water slides and a diving board in the deep end of the pool.

Beyond swimming, Orange Avenue Pool also offers an array of activities including pickleball, tennis, volleyball, basketball, diving board, chess, children’s games, splash pad, baby pool and playground, large fields for play, floats nights and special events, and snack bar. Lounge under the shade of the large trees or brand-new umbrellas on the pool deck, new shade structures on the lawn. Even more to celebrate: the pool complex is getting key enhancements this year to elevate your experience all season long!

Membership rates vary with options for individuals, families and seniors, and non-residents. See the Outdoor Pool website for more details at https://cranfordrecreation.org/.

Follow Cranford Pools on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cranfordpool/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/cranfordpools/.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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