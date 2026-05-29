May 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cranford Public Schools earn national music education honor

Cranford Public Schools earn national music education honor

May 27, 2026 0
Mountainside Restoration Committee Estate Sale fundraiser slated for June 5 and 6 UCL-MNT-RE sale-C

Mountainside Restoration Committee Estate Sale fundraiser slated for June 5 and 6

May 27, 2026 21
Union County Board of Elections reminds you to plan your vote for the June 2 primary election

Union County Board of Elections reminds you to plan your vote for the June 2 primary election

May 27, 2026 20
As plans for an AI data center move forward, residents express concerns As plans for an AI data center move forward, residents express concerns

As plans for an AI data center move forward, residents express concerns

May 27, 2026 58

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LOCAL SPORTS

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship 1

Summit softball captures its first UCT championship

May 27, 2026 21
Baseball states commence for Union County squads $CoMmEntÁ 2

Baseball states commence for Union County squads

May 27, 2026 56
Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 3

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 73
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 4

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 93