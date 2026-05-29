MOUNTAINSIDE — The Mountainside Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Chattin Court on Tuesday, May 19. On arrival, Police observed heavy smoke billowing from a single-family home and all occupants and pets had safely evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

The Mountainside Fire Department, with assistance from Scotch Plains, Westfield and Summit fire departments, worked to extinguish the blaze, which resulted in extensive smoke damage to the residence. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the homeowners or first responders.

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The affected residents have found temporary shelter while authorities investigate the incident. The fire’s cause has been determined to be non-suspicious.

The borough of Mountainside extends gratitude to all agencies involved including the Mountainside Rescue Squad, Union County EMS and OEM, along with other agencies standing by while crews worked. The borough wishes to remind residents to remain vigilant about fire safety.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Giannuzzi





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