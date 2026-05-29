CRANFORD — Cranford Public Schools has been named to the 2026 list of Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation, a national initiative that recognizes school districts for a strong commitment to high-quality music education.

This award honors districts that provide exceptional music programs and ensure students at all grade levels have access to meaningful learning opportunities. Cranford’s selection highlights its continued investment in staff, curriculum and community support, as well as the collaborative efforts between educators, students, families and community partners.

Cranford Public Schools remains committed to fostering a community where music thrives.

“Being named one of the Best Communities for Music Education is a tremendous honor for Cranford Public Schools and a reflection of the passion and dedication of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Mark Cantagallo. “This recognition highlights our district’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for all students to explore and excel in the arts.”







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