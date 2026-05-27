May 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 55
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 75
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 130
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 143

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LOCAL SPORTS

Baseball states commence for Union County squads $CoMmEntÁ 1

Baseball states commence for Union County squads

May 27, 2026 1
Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 2

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 55
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 3

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 75
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 4

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 130