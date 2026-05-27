May 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Passport to the Movies series is a celebration of world cinema UCL-CRN-gerld amselleum-C

Passport to the Movies series is a celebration of world cinema

May 27, 2026 3
National exhibit visits Springfield Free Public Library UCL-SPR-revolution1-C

National exhibit visits Springfield Free Public Library

May 20, 2026 35
Vauxhall songstress invites community to be in live video recording UCL-UNI-cookie drayton-C

Vauxhall songstress invites community to be in live video recording

May 20, 2026 54
Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home UCL-UNI-having our say-C

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home

May 20, 2026 93

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LOCAL SPORTS

Baseball states commence for Union County squads $CoMmEntÁ 1

Baseball states commence for Union County squads

May 27, 2026 5
Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 2

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 55
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 3

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 75
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 4

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 130