May 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 19
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 75
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 93
Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits $CoMmEntÁ

Governor Livingston High School catcher Michael Basile reaches 100 hits

May 6, 2026 127

Related Stories

2 minutes read

City of Summit to host annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 25 

David Jablonski May 20, 2026 2
6 minutes read

Springfield library offers many events in May and June

David Jablonski May 20, 2026 2
2 minutes read

Linden Public Library announces programs for May

David Jablonski May 20, 2026 2
UCL-UNI-having our say-C
4 minutes read

Local theater starts new season in a permanent new home

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta May 20, 2026 32
$CoMmEntÁ
7 minutes read

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

JR Parachini May 20, 2026 19
UCL-CRN-clay club2-C
2 minutes read

Club hosts an open house to attract new members

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta May 20, 2026 15

LOCAL SPORTS

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions $CoMmEntÁ 1

Highlanders, Crusaders and Panthers finish as UCC baseball division champions

May 20, 2026 1
Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980 $CoMmEntÁ 2

Arthur L. Johnson baseball wins first UCT crown since 1980

May 20, 2026 19
UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final $CoMmEntÁ 3

UCT baseball continues with semifinals, final

May 13, 2026 75
Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School baseball wins first UCT game in 4 years

May 13, 2026 93