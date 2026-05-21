SUMMIT — The city of Summit’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. The parade honors the men and women who have lost their lives in military service to our country. It will begin at 25 Deforest Ave. and proceed to the Village Green.

The parade will be led by members of the Summit American Legion Post No. 322. All Summit civic, non profit and school groups are encouraged to participate and march with veterans in the parade. The Summit High School marching band, Summit Police Department, Summit Fire Department, Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad and Scout troops will also march in the parade. All participating organizations should line up in the parking lot behind 25 Deforest Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to gather on Deforest Avenue, Beechwood Road, Union Place and along Maple Street to the Village Green. Flags will be distributed to the crowd by veterans along the parade route. Veterans who are unable to march may request a ride in the parade; meet members of the American Legion at the start of the parade route at 25 Deforest Ave. to request assistance.

The ceremony on the Village Green will feature music from the Summit High School marching band, a rifle salute and wreath-laying, a special performance of Taps, remarks from Mayor Dr. Elizabeth Fagan and readings from local students. All veterans who attend the ceremony will receive a 2026 commemorative coin in recognition of, and appreciation for, their service. Free hot dogs and cold drinks will be served on the Village Green courtesy of the Summit Elks Lodge and Summit PAL.

To register your organization to march in the parade, contact David Guida at dguidajr@cityofsummit.org or 908-277-2932.

More information is available at summitcommunityprograms.com.







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