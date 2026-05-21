SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, will be hosting the following events in May and early June.

Really Good Book Discussion: “Augustus,” Thursday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Springfield Free Public Library’s (Really Good!) Book Group will meet to discuss John Williams’ “Augustus.” After Julius Caesar’s death, 18-year-old Octavius inherits the Roman State. Surrounded by rivals – Cicero, Brutus, Cassius – he seizes power, becoming emperor despite widespread intrigue. Winner of the National Book Award, 1973. May’s discussion will take place in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. New members are welcome. To reserve your copy of the book, call 973-376-4930, ext. 228, or send an email to questions@sfplnj.org.

Union County Teen Arts Exhibit Reception, Thursday, May 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – At the Palmer Museum.

Library Board of Trustees meeting, Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. – At the Meeting Room.

Chair Yoga, Friday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. – Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by popular yoga instructor Tamara Tsoutsouris in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely, may do so via Zoom at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT 09.

This program is made possible by an extremely generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Lunchtime Film: “Song Sung Blue,” Tuesday, May 26, at noon – A Milwaukee husband and wife Neil Diamond tribute act experience success and heartbreak in their musical journey together. Starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson; 132 minutes. Rated PG-13. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Sound Bath Healing, with Paige Goldstein, Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m. – This sound bath is a guided, meditative experience in which participants lie down or sit comfortably as soothing sound frequencies wash over the body. The vibrations help calm the nervous system, quiet the mind and invite a deep state of rest. Many people leave feeling more grounded, relaxed, and clear than when they arrived. Feel free to bring your own blanket and/or eye covering for your own comfort. No registration required, but it is recommended to arrive early to secure your spot on the floor.

Goldstein is a certified sound healer and founder of Healing by Paige. She specializes in helping people slow down, regulate their nervous systems, through sound healing and reconnect with their bodies in a world that constantly demands more. Through the use of crystal singing bowls, Paige creates immersive sound bath experiences designed to support deep relaxation, stress relief and mental clarity. Her work is especially supportive for individuals who feel overwhelmed, overextended or mentally fatigued and are looking for a gentle yet powerful way to reset.

Paige believes rest is not a luxury, but a skill and sound healing is one of the most effective ways to access it. Her sessions are welcoming, beginner-friendly and require no prior meditation experience.

Tony Bennett: The Ultimate Interpreter of the American Songbook, Sunday, May 31, at 1 p.m. Tony Bennett left behind a legacy defined by 19 Grammy Awards and a career that spanned more than seven decades. From his first hit, “Because of You,” to the Grammy-winning “Cheek to Cheek” album with Lady Gaga, Bennett’s musical influence was unmatched.

Join Sanford Josephson, editor of Jersey Jazz Magazine, for an engaging, illustrated presentation exploring Bennett’s rise, the story behind “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” his deep jazz roots and collaborations with Barbara Streisand and Amy Winehouse. Enjoy video clips of Bennett’s unforgettable performances, including renditions of “Cheek to Cheek,” “Dream Dancing” and “Steppin’ Out With My Baby.” Josephson has written extensively about jazz musicians in publications ranging from the New York Daily News to American Way magazine.

Flow Into Summer Yoga Series, Mondays, June 1, 8 and 15, at 7 p.m. – Restore balance and calm this winter with a six-session yoga series led by experienced instructor Lauren Cooper. Designed for all levels, these sessions focus on mindful movement, gentle strength, breathwork and relaxation – perfect for easing into winter evenings with intention. All levels are welcome. Register on Eventbrite.

Author Talks Online: Your Ticket to the Best State Fair Crafts, with Smithsonian Curator Mary Savig, Wednesday, June 3, at 2 p.m. – Come for a fascinating discussion with Smithsonian curator Mary Savig on the history and significance of craft at state fairs – from blue-ribbon quilts to sculpted butter cows and so much more, on Wednesday, June 3, at 2 p.m., via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/161344.

Chair Yoga

Friday, June 05, 2026, 12:30pm

Chair Yoga, Friday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m. – Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by popular yoga instructor Tamara Tsoutsouris in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely, may do so via Zoom at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT 09.

This program is made possible by an extremely generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

Lunchtime Film: Is This Thing On? Tuesday, June 9, at noon – As their marriage unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts sacrifices she made for their family. Written / Directed by Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born); 121 minutes. Rated R. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Author Talks Online: Apocalyptic Mayhem, Lava-Spitting Llamas and One Very Sassy Cat: Surviving the Universe’s Most Twisted RPG, with Matt Dinniman, Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. Hold onto your heart-patterned boxers. Matt Dinniman, New York Times bestselling author of the wildly popular and just plain wild Dungeon Crawler Carl series, comes to chat about his latest book, “A Parade of Horribles,” via digital live-stream in partnership with Springfield Free Public Library. Register and ask questions of the author at https://libraryc.org/sfplnj/161962.

Library Board of Trustees meeting, Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. – At Palmer Museum.





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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